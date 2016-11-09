Rush at ATMs

There was a huge rush at most of the Automated Teller Machines across the city on Tuesday night following the Centre's announcement cancelling legal tender of Rs.500 and Rs.1000 denomination notes.

While many had queued up to deposit the high denomination notes in the cash deposit machines at the ATMs, several others had come to withdraw cash in Rs.100 denominations, fearing that they would run out of cash.

A huge crowd was witnessed at ATMs near the Central bus stand, Thillai Nagar and other parts of the city. The few cash deposit machines at ATMs got filled up soon and many had to return disappointed after a wait of nearly an hour.

"I waited for an hour to deposit the Rs.500 notes left with me. But couldn't do so as the machine got filled up. It is a good move though by the Centre as it will help root out black money," said S.Einstein, a resident of Karumandapam in the city.

Police were deployed in front of many ATMs as traffic snarls were witnessed in some places.

A big rush was also witnessed at petrol bunks in the city as it was announced that fuel stations would accept the high denomination notes.