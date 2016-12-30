Tiruchirapalli

Road roko by residents

Residents of Mullur staging a road roko on Thursday.

Residents of Mullur staging a road roko on Thursday.  

Residents of Mullur staged a road roko on Pudukottai - Thanjavur highway here on Thursday. Traffic was disrupted for about half-an-hour. The residents complained that water supply was erratic for the past six months. Supply was restored after a stir and continued only for a few days, they said indicating the reason for their ire over the problem.

Officials rushed to the spot and assured of permanent action to restore water supply.

