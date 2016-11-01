Tiruchirapalli

Residents stage demonstration seeking apartments

Residents living on railway land at Thideer Nagar in Tiruverumbur staged a demonstration in front of the Collector’s Office here on Monday, demanding construction of apartments for them.

Led by R. Pazhanivel, Tiruverumbur union secretary of Tamil Manila Agricultural Labourers Association, they said they had been submitting petitions for several years but of no vain.

“The district administration, in consultation with the railways, should take steps for the construction of apartments for the residents of Thideer Nagar.

No attempt should be made to evacuate them,” he said. The residents also pleaded for job opportunities for the unemployed under the Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme. Later, they submitted a memorandum to the Collector K. S. Palanisamy in support of their demands.

