Research on weed control in directly sown paddy

The Tamil Nadu Agriculture University - Anbil Dharmalingam Agricultural College and Research Institute has taken up research on controlling weeds in directly-sown paddy variety “TRY (R) 3” on its campus.

Removal of weeds involve a huge expenditure for farmers and scarcity of labour poses another problem and hence, the need for the research, says P. Pandiyarajan, Dean of the Institute.

The growth of weeds is being monitored during pre-emergence and post-emergence periods and remedial measures are being taken according to T. Ramesh, Assistant Professor of Agronomy of the Institute. G. Srinivasan, Head of the Department of Agronomy, said that it is in the initial phase of about 35 days when the weeds have to be controlled.

The research on control of weeds in alkaline soil would benefit farmers in salt-affected soil in districts such as Nagapattinam. M. Vasantha Kokila, a student, has been monitoring the impact of weeds on the directly sown paddy. The results of the study would be analysed in January or February next and recommendations based on it would be made to the farmers.