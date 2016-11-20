Research on weed control in directly sown paddy

The Tamil Nadu Agriculture University - Anbil Dharmalingam Agricultural College and Research Institute has taken up research on controlling weeds in directly-sown paddy variety “TRY (R) 3” on its campus.
Removal of weeds involve a huge expenditure for farmers and scarcity of labour poses another problem and hence, the need for the research, says P. Pandiyarajan, Dean of the Institute.
The growth of weeds is being monitored during pre-emergence and post-emergence periods and remedial measures are being taken according to T. Ramesh, Assistant Professor of Agronomy of the Institute. G. Srinivasan, Head of the Department of Agronomy, said that it is in the initial phase of about 35 days when the weeds have to be controlled.
The research on control of weeds in alkaline soil would benefit farmers in salt-affected soil in districts such as Nagapattinam. M. Vasantha Kokila, a student, has been monitoring the impact of weeds on the directly sown paddy. The results of the study would be analysed in January or February next and recommendations based on it would be made to the farmers.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor