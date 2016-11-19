Renovation of Samayapuram temple nearing completion

Renovation of Sri Samayapuram Mariamman temple is being executed in full swing and it is expected to be completed within a few months. Pilgrims and visitors are surprised over the expeditious completion of a series of works, particularly the construction of ‘gopuram’ on the western and southern sides. Work on the northern entrance is now in full swing.

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department has taken up the construction of ‘rajagopuram’ on the eastern side. The ‘kalkaram’ will be 25 feet in height and above that a rajagopuram to a height of 70 feet will be constructed. Work on the kalkaram will be completed shortly, an official source said. He added that work on construction of the new ‘rajagopuram’ on the eastern side will be taken up only after the consecration (maha kumbabhishekam) of the temple. The ‘kalkaram’ structure alone will be consecrated during the ‘maha kumbabhishekam’. Work on setting up a ‘Star Park’ with plants and trees considered auspicious for birth-stars and zodiac signs is also part of the master complex area.

The ‘balalayam’ for the temple was performed about six months ago. ‘Balalayam’ is a ritual performed to mark the commencement of works pertaining to the ‘maha kumbabhishekam’ of a temple. The presiding deity at this temple remains closed for public darshan after ‘balalayam’ and will be opened only after the ‘maha kumbabhishekam’ is performed.

According to sources, the HR and CE Department, as part of renovation, has provided various amenities. Free parking of vehicles and special anna dhana koodam are some of the important facilities. This apart, the Department has planned to construct a queue complex for ensuring smooth regulation of devotees. The queue complex which will be constructed at an estimate of Rs.10 crore will have state-of-the-art facilities, including restaurant, toilet block, cloak room and police outpost. “The model of the complex at Sri Saneeswarar temple in Tirunallar has also been carefully studied,” the official said.

It has also been planned to construct a separate block called ‘Ammaivartha mandapam’ for those with small pox.