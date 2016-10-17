Registrar of Bharathidasan University resigns

In a sudden development, C. Thiruchelvam, Registrar of Bharathidasan University, has resigned from his post.

He submitted his resignation letter to the Vice Chancellor V.M. Muthukumar a few days ago.

While confirming the resignation, Dr.Muthukumar told The Hindu on Saturday that it had been placed before the Syndicate and it was accepted at the Syndicate meeting held a couple of days ago. However, Mr. Thiruchelvam had been asked to continue in office until November 17.

Mr. Thiruchelvam, who had been serving as an associate professor of Commerce, H.H. Raja’s College in Pudukottai, was selected for the post for a three year term in November 2015. However, he has resigned within 11 months from the date of appointment.

Though the exact reason for the resignation was not known, Mr. Thiruchelvam had reportedly told the Vice Chancellor that he wanted to resume teaching in his parent institute.