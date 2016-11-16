Programme for ICDS workers

The Childline here has planned to sensitise Integrated Child Development Services Scheme (ICDS) workers to key issues concerning children.

As part of the Child Rights Week that started from Children’s Day on Monday, it has decided to organise a programme for a select group of ICDS workers here on Wednesday focussing on POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) and child marriage.

Working at the grass root level, the workers are closely involved in child development.

So, it was felt that they too needed to be sensitised to these issues, said Albert Manoharan, coordinator, Childline, Tiruchi.

The role of workers when they come across information of sexual assaults on children or marriage of a minor would be emphasised. Thus the message pertaining to POCSO Act and preventing child marriage could be driven home to parents during their regular meetings.