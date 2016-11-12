Preparations on for conduct of Vaikunta Ekadasi festival

Preparations for the smooth and grand conduct of the annual Vaikunta Ekadasi festival at the foremost Sri Vaishnava Divyadesam of Sri Ranganathar at Srirangam near here were launched on Friday with the traditional installation of the first pole near the Thousand Pillar Hall.
The 21-day festivities are to commence on December 28 and would last up to January 18.
Priests and pundits chanted Vedic hymns and recited Divya Prabhanda pasurams to the accompaniment of the mangala isai to mark the occasion.
Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Joint Commissioner P. Jayaraman, Trustees Dr. K.N. Srinivasan, A.D. Kasthuri and T. Raghuraman were present on the occasion.
