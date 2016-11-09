Prayer for rain

A parjanya sukta japam, seeking rains, was performed at the Cauvery here on Tuesday under the auspices of the Sringeri Sharada Peetham.
Vedic pundits performed the japam for over three-and-a-half hours standing in the water of the river.
Sixteen such japams were organised, as per the direction of Sankaracharya Sri Bharati Tirtha Maha Swamigal of Sharada Peetham, Sringeri, between Mettur and Poompuhar and the one held in the city on Tuesday was the concluding one. A parjanjya yagam would be performed tomorrow in Srirangam, according to the organisers belonging to the Sringeri Sankara Mutt in Srirangam.
