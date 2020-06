Power shutdown

Power supply will remain suspended on Saturday from 9.45 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the following areas due to maintenance work to be taken up by the Tangedco at the Tiruverumbur, Ambikapuram and K.Sathanur sub-stations: Tiruverumbur, Malaikovil, Prakash Nagar, Vengur, Natarajapuram, Arasangudi, Thogur, Koothaipar, Krishnasamudiram, Pathalapettai, Kiliyur, Tiruverumbur Industrial Estate, Mela Kumaresapuram, Cholamadevi, Cholamanagar, Navalpattu, Burma Colony, Nehru Nagar, Anna Nagar, Police Colony, Poolangudi, Suriyur, Kumbakudi, Pazhankanankudi, Kanthalur, MIET, Gundur, Ariyamangalam, SIT, Golden Rock Defence Colony, Ambikapuram, Rail Nagar, Nehruji Nagar, Rajappa Nagar, Kamaraj Nagar, Malaiyappa Nagar, Kattur, Pappakurichi, Kailash Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Mela Kalkandarkottai, Keezha Kalkandarkottai, Alathur, Venkateswara Nagar, MGR Nagar, part of Kottapattu, Thiru Nagar, Adaikala Annai Nagar, Nathamadipatti, Keezhakurichi, Senthaneerpuram, Sangiliandapuram, K.K.Nagar, Indian Bank Colony, SMESC Colony, Krishnamurthi Nagar, Sundar Nagar, Ayyappa Nagar, LIC Colony, Palani Nagar, Mullai Nagar, RVS Nagar, Wireless Road, Sembattu, Kuditheru, Bharathi Nagar, Kamarajar Nagar, JK Nagar, Santhosh Nagar, Ananda Nagar, K.Sathanur, Olaiyur, Vadugapatti, part of Mannarpuram, Khaja Nagar and SIMCO Colony.

There will be no power supply from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Thuvakudi sub-station:

Jai Nagar, Thiruvenkada Nagar, Ganesapuram, BHEL Township A, D, E, R and PH and a part of C sector; AOL, Nehru Nagar, Anna Arch, Akbar Salai, MD Road, Government Polytechnic, VOC Nagar, Ezhil Nagar, Chokkalingapuram, National Institute of Technology, Rowthanmedu, BHEL Nagar, Indira Nagar, Thuvakudi Industrial Estate, Thuvakudi, Ayyampatti, Periyar Nagar, Reddiar Thottam, Eachankadu, Burma Nagar, Vazhavanthankottai, SIDCO Industrial Estate, Thirunedunkulam, Asoor, Thaneerpatti, Thondaimanpatti, Devarayaneri and Pogaikudi.