Power shut down

Power shutdown

on Tuesday

There will be no power supply in the following areas here on November 22 from 9.45 a.m. to 2 p.m. owing to maintenance works at the Mannarpuram sub station.

The areas are: Mannarpuram TVS Tollgate, Ulaganathapuram, N.M.K. Colony, C.H. Colony, Usman Ali street, Sethuraman Pillai colony, Ramakrishna Nagar, Mudukkupatti, Kallukuzhi, Race Course road, Kesava Nagar, J.K. Nagar, Khaja Nagar, Subramaniapuram, Sundarraj Nagar, Highways Colony, Central Prison, Kottapattu Palpannai, Ponmalaipatti, Ranjithapuram, Sengulam Colony, E.B. Colony, Dargah road, Anbu Nagar, Arunachala Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, DSP Camp, Bharathi Min Nagar, State Bank Colony, Simco Colony, Crawford Colony, Crawford, Khajamalai Colony and P&T Colony, a press release from Tamil Nadu Electricity Generation and Distribution Corporation here said.