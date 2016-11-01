Post-Deepavali special buses

Special buses were operated from Tiruchi to Chennai and various other cities on Sunday and Monday in the wake of heavy passenger movements - post Deepavali festival.

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) operated a series of special buses to Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Salem on both days.

A senior TNSTC official said maximum number of special buses was operated to Chennai in the wake of huge volume of passenger movements.

On Sunday alone a day after Deepavali, the TNSTC operated 167 special buses from Tiruchi to Chennai and nearly 60 specials to Coimbatore and about 50 to Tiruppur. The movement of passengers on Sunday was heavy, said the official.

The TNSTC continued the operation of specials on Monday as well to Chennai and other cities. More than 65 specials were operated to Chennai alone from Tiruchi, the official added.

A little over 50 buses were operated to Coimbatore and more than 40 buses to Tiruppur. Specials were operated to Erode, Dindigul and Madurai as well as.

Buses to select destinations such as Madurai, Thanjavur and Pudukottai were operated from the temporary bus stands established in connection with the Deepavali festival here to ease congestion.