Police to probe more murders

A daily wage earner who was detained by the police in connection with the recent murder of a car driver in Tiruverambur police station limits has reportedly confessed to the police of having committed seven more murders in the district.

The reported confession by T. Sappani of having committed a series of murders in the past few years flabbergasted the police while quizzing him in connection with the cab driver murder case.

Sources said the car driver Thangadurai (34), a resident of Vengur near Tiruverambur on the city’s outskirts, was reported missing after he left home on September 7. His body was subsequently found buried under a banyan tree along an irrigation channel in Krishnasamudram near here. Thangadurai was a car driver of a railway contractor here.

During the course of investigation by special teams, the police picked up Sappani for questioning in connection with the car driver murder case. He reportedly confessed to have murdered Thangadurai by allegedly throwing a boulder on his head.

While quizzing him further, Sappani reportedly confessed to have committed seven more murders including that of his father Thekkan.

Further investigations into the confessions made by Sappani would be done, sources added.