Police ask crackers shops to put in place safety measures

The city police organised a meeting with owners of cracker shops and wholesale dealers here on Friday driving home the safety-related measures they need to adhere to in their respective commercial establishments.

The meeting was chaired by the Commissioner of Police, M.N. Manjunatha, in which a senior officer from the Fire and Rescue Services Department also participated.

With licences having been given to shops to sell fire crackers for the upcoming festival, the shopowners and dealers were briefed about the measures they need to put in place in their respective establishments to ensure safety for public and for themselves.

The shopkeepers were asked to have portable fire extinguishers in their respective establishments to put out fire immediately.

They were also asked to keep in a state of readiness buckets filled with sand and water tanks. The shopkeepers were asked to desist from having wooden planks and instead use metals to stock crackers for sale.

They were also directed to carefully handle crackers while unloading them and prevent public from bursting crackers in front of their establishments. Police said licence had been given to 60 cracker shops till now.