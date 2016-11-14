Tiruchirapalli

Plea for Tiruchi- Bengaluru train

The Air, Rail and Road Travellers Federation here has appealed to the Railway Board to operate a day time express train from Tiruchi to Bengaluru.

In a representation to the Railway Board Chairman, the Federation president M. Sekaran appealed to the Board to consider the long pending demand for operation of a day train from Tiruchi to Bengaluru. There was a strong demand from passengers for introduction of a train from Tiruchi to Bengaluru and back.

He said additional coaches attached to the Mayiladuthurai – Mysore express to meet the demand had been stopped posing problems to passengers.

