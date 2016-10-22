Phones not allowed into exam hall

: A total of 3,971 are scheduled to appear for the written test of the Teachers Recruitment Board for recruitment to the post of assistant professor in Government Engineering College at nine centres in Tiruchi district on Saturday. An official release said that candidates are required to appear at the examination centres at 8.30 a.m. Mobile phones and other electronic devices would not be allowed inside the exam centre. Candidates would only be allowed to carry two ball-point pens and hall tickets inside the exam hall.
