Patriotic fervour marks Republic Day celebrations

The 68th Republic Day celebrations in the city was marked by pomp and gaiety on Thursday.

The gala celebrations organised by the district administration at the Armed Reserve ground here also featured cultural programmes by school students.

The colourful programme commenced after Collector K. S. Palanisamy hoisted the national flag and took the salute at a ceremonial march past by the police personnel.

The Collector honoured freedom fighters and their family members by presenting them with shawls on the occasion. Medals and appreciation certificates were presented to 63 police personnel of Tiruchi district at the function attended by officials from various departments.

Appreciation certificates were also distributed to 121 government officials of various departments including Information and Public Relations, Labour Welfare and Social Welfare for their excellent service.

The Collector distributed welfare assistance to the tune of ₹81.36 lakh to a total number of 191 beneficiaries on the occasion. Students from various city schools performed cultural programmes.

Inspector General of Police, Central Zone V. Varadharaju, Commissioner of Police A. Arun, Superintendent of Police T. Senthil Kumar, District Revenue Officer K. Tharpagaraj and administration officials participated. Mr. Palanisamy laid a wreath at the war memorial near Gandhi Market and paid his respects.

At the celebrations held at the Tiruchi City Corporation office, the Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran hoisted the national flag and distributed appreciation certificates to civic body officials.

The Corporation Commissioner placed wreaths at the Gandhi Asthi Mandapam near the Government Hospital and at the War Memorial and paid his respects. He garlanded a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Gandhi Market premises and paid his respects.

Thanjavur

Collector A. Annadurai hoisted the tricolour, reviewed the guard of honour and took the salute at the parade. The Collector also honoured descendants of freedom fighters and gave away government welfare measures worth ₹1.20 crore to 293 beneficiaries.

More than 450 students from various schools participated in the cultural events organised as part of the celebrations. DIG, Thanjavur Range, T. Senthil Kumar, District Revenue Officer P. Chandrasekaran, Superintendent of Police J. Mahesh and others were present.

Tiruvarur

In Tiruvarur, Collector L. Nirmal Raj hoisted the national flag and took the salute at the stadium in the Collectorate master complex. He honoured family members of freedom fighters with shawl, distributed merit certificates to eight government officials and decorated 19 police personnel with medals for their distinguished service.

Pudukottai

Distribution of loans and cheques to weaker sections and honouring freedom fighters formed part of the Republic Day celebrations. S. Ganesh, District Collector, gave away sewing machines sanctioned by the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department to 10 women and agricultural and horticultural inputs to farmers. In all, 60 beneficiaries got assistance worth ₹ 29.64 lakh. The Collector also honoured 280 government employees and officials for their record service exceeding two decades. D. Parimal Devi, Dean, Pudukottai Government Medical College and Hospital, was among those who were honoured. Earlier, the Collector hoisted the tricolour and inspected the guard of honour presented by the police and other personnel. J. Loganathan, Superintendent of Police, was present.

Nagapattinam

S. Palanisamy, Collector, hoisted the national flag and inspected the guard of honour at the Stadium grounds here. He honoured Irin Jayarani, Assistant Elementary Education Officer of Sirkali, for exemplary service. The Collector also presented Chief Minister’s medal to 15 head constables and certificate of merit to government employees. In all, 169 beneficaires got loans and assistance worth ₹ 75.30 lakh.

Ariyalur

Cultural programmes by students formed part of the celebrations. E. Saravanavel Raj, District Collector, who hoisted the tricolour, honoured 10 police personnel and 29 government employees for their services. He also honoured freedom fighters.

Perambalur

A total of 150 beneficiaries got assistance worth about ₹ 1.26 crore. K. Nandakumar, District Collector, gave away the assistances. Earlier, he unfurled the tri-colour and took the salute. He honoured 12 freedom fighters with shawl and presented Chief Minister’s medals to 13 police constables.

Karaikal

Students were honoured with prizes and cash awards as part of the Republic Day celebrations. P. Parthiban, District Collector, presented the Dr. Radhakrishnan rolling trophy to the Government Primary School in Kottucherrymedu for its record in the entrance test to Navodhaya School.

Students and Programme officers who excelled in the National Service Scheme were also honoured on the occasion. The Law and Order wing of the Police department bagged the first prize in the parade presented on the occasion. The Government Girls’ Hostel in Nedungadu got the prize for the ‘best maintained hostel in the district’.

Karur

Collector K. Govindaraj hoisted the national flag at an impressive ceremony held at the District Stadium in the presence of a large number of spectators, dignitaries, freedom fighters, officials, students and beneficiaries.