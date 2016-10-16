Tiruchirapalli

Painting competition throws light on their talents

GOOD WORK: School children who participated in the painting competition held in Tiruchi on Saturday.— Photo: A. Muralitharan

GOOD WORK: School children who participated in the painting competition held in Tiruchi on Saturday.— Photo: A. Muralitharan  



Their hearing impairment does not prevent them from developing their talent in their chosen field of painting. Through their paintings, they not only presented a visual treat to the visitors but also highlighted various social issues.

The painting contest organised by the Deaf Enabled Foundation in the city on Saturday to mark the observance of 59th International Day of the Deaf, received an overwhelming response from the 90 participants of two special schools in the city.

Divided into two groups, senior and junior levels, the special students — despite their hearing and speech impairment, vied with one another in presenting their ideas. The participants have chosen themes in such a way as to attract the visitors. “Every painting has a message behind it,” says A. Kesavan, co-ordinator and interpretor of the Foundation.

Two students explained their works. “Our country has 12 major rivers and only optimum utilisation of waters from these rivers will help ensure prosperity and development of India,” indicates a painting by K. Mohanraj, a student of Maharishi Vidhya Mandir Service Centre for the Hearing-impaired, K. K. Nagar.

In the senior category, G. Prabakaran of Dolour High School for Deaf, Ponmalaipatti, chose to highlight the evils of child labour. A quiz competition was also held as part of the observance.

Programmes on the activities of the Foundation, entertainment show, cultural activities, marketing strategy adopted by a deaf entrepreneur and screening of video film formed the agenda of the two-day programme currently in progress at Jamal Mohamed College. On Sunday, a video films produced by the Foundation would be screened.

‘A Friendship Evening’ , when the winners in various competitions would be honoured with Helen Keller Student Award and Annie Sullivan Teacher Award, would be held on Sunday.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 17, 2020 12:02:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/Painting-competition-throws-light-on-their-talents/article16072767.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY