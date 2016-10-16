Painting competition throws light on their talents

Their hearing impairment does not prevent them from developing their talent in their chosen field of painting. Through their paintings, they not only presented a visual treat to the visitors but also highlighted various social issues.

The painting contest organised by the Deaf Enabled Foundation in the city on Saturday to mark the observance of 59th International Day of the Deaf, received an overwhelming response from the 90 participants of two special schools in the city.

Divided into two groups, senior and junior levels, the special students — despite their hearing and speech impairment, vied with one another in presenting their ideas. The participants have chosen themes in such a way as to attract the visitors. “Every painting has a message behind it,” says A. Kesavan, co-ordinator and interpretor of the Foundation.

Two students explained their works. “Our country has 12 major rivers and only optimum utilisation of waters from these rivers will help ensure prosperity and development of India,” indicates a painting by K. Mohanraj, a student of Maharishi Vidhya Mandir Service Centre for the Hearing-impaired, K. K. Nagar.

In the senior category, G. Prabakaran of Dolour High School for Deaf, Ponmalaipatti, chose to highlight the evils of child labour. A quiz competition was also held as part of the observance.

Programmes on the activities of the Foundation, entertainment show, cultural activities, marketing strategy adopted by a deaf entrepreneur and screening of video film formed the agenda of the two-day programme currently in progress at Jamal Mohamed College. On Sunday, a video films produced by the Foundation would be screened.

‘A Friendship Evening’ , when the winners in various competitions would be honoured with Helen Keller Student Award and Annie Sullivan Teacher Award, would be held on Sunday.