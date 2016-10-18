Over 3,600 court arrest across central region

: The 48-hour rail roko agitation called by farmers and members of Opposition parties decrying the Centre for not forming the Cauvery Management Board led to detention of several trains in the central region on Monday.

Over 3,600 farmers and cadre of various political parties were arrested across the Central region encompassing eight districts. The rail rokos were staged by farmers and political parties at as many as 25 places in Thanjavur district.

The protesters sat on the railway track at several places denouncing the Centre for “betraying” Tamil Nadu on the Cauvery issue and demanding the formation of the Cauvery Management Board.

In Tiruvarur district, CPI State secretary R. Mutharasan along with a group staged an agitation at Kodikalpalayam. Speaking to reporters, Mr. Mutharasan said the agitations would continue till the Cauvery Management Board was established.

“The Central government was only trying to deceive by saying that Parliament’s consent was required for establishing the Cauvery Management Board,” he maintained.

Similar agitations were held at Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Mannargudi, Sirkali, Karur, Kulithalai, Tiruverambur, Lalgudi, Papanasam, Thiruvidaimarudhur, Darasuram, Budalur and Pasupathikoil despite police stepping up security measures. Apart from the DMK, members of the Left parties, the MDMK and the VCK also participated in the agitation at various places in the Delta districts.

The president of the All Farmers Coordination Committee P.R. Pandian led the demonstration at Kovilvenni in Tiruvarur district.

In Tiruchi city, former DMK Minister K.N. Nehru was arrested at the Srirangam Railway station along with a group of his party cadre and those from the Congress. In Thanjavur district, a group of farmers affiliated to the Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam resorted to a novel protest by cooking on the railway track.

In Tiruchi, members of the Desiya Thenindiya Nadhigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam tried planting saplings on the track near the Kudamurutti bridge.

In Nagapattinam district, sections of farmers carrying ploughs resorted to train blockades at Keezhvelur and other places.

The agitations forced the cancellation of four trains – Mayiladuturai-Mannargudi Passenger; Tiruvarur- Mayiladuturai Passenger; Mayiladuturai-Tiruvarur Passenger; and Karaikal-Tiruchi Passenger – and partially cancel other local trains.