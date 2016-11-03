Outpatient dept. computerised

The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here has computerised the Outpatient Department (OPD) to increase the efficiency of healthcare delivery mechanism.

Under the project, taken up as part of State Health Management Information System, all doctors attached to their respective specialisations have been provided with computers. The systems have been loaded with software that enables the doctors to record all details of patients right from age, weight, type of disease, past history of patients to treatment and prescription. All computers have been interlinked in order to register opinion by other specialists attending the patients.

Marry Lilly, Dean, K.A.P.V. Medical College Hospital, told The Hindu that 54 computers were sourced for the OPD computerisation project. Of them, 34 had been installed. They were all interlinked with OPD doctors, pharmacy and laboratory. Ten more would be installed within two weeks. Remaining 10 computers would be kept on standby.

She said, after examining patients, the doctors concerned would make entries about diagnosis, treatment and medicine. The doctors would feed computers with details of patients, including diagnosis and case history. It would be communicated to the pharmacy. Based on the recommendation, the pharmacist would distribute medicine and tablets to patients. It would enable the doctors to retrieve the case history of particular patient in no time.

Dr. Lilly said that the system would come in handy for doctors, nurses, paramedical staff members and patients. It would cope with the increasing turnout of patients. She said that the hospital received an average of about 4,000 outpatients every day. The system would ease the workload on hospital staff to an extent.

The hospital had already computerised the outpatient registration system to issue OP slips.