One held with fake currency notes

Mohamed Gowsar Ali, 28, a native of Malda district in West Bengal, was arrested by the City Crime Branch here on Tuesday.
Four counterfeit currency notes in the denomination of Rs. 500 were seized from him. He worked as a mason in Tiruchi and stayed at Ponnanagar a few months ago. Later, he left for his native place and returned with a few counterfeit currency notes. He was said to have used four notes to buy things en route. A couple of days ago, he went to a shop at the central bus stand here and bought snacks by giving a note. The shopkeeper found the note a counterfeit one. He went to the same shop on Tuesday and gave another note when he was caught. He was handed over to the police. A case has been registered under IPC sections 489B (using as genuine, forged or counterfeit currency notes or bank notes) and 489C (possession of forged or counterfeit currency notes or bank notes).
