Once a fertile stretch presents a dry look now

The Lalgudi-Pullampadi stretch — otherwise a fertile belt dotted with paddy and sugarcane fields irrigated through the Pullampadi vaical — now presents a dry and barren look, with many farmers having skipped the ‘samba’ cultivation this season.

Many farmers have been keeping their fingers crossed in the wake of the utter failure of monsoon. They are not prepared to burn their fingers and have started switching over to fodder cultivation. A huge volume of weeds had grown in their fields and they have started preparing the grounds for the alternate cultivation particularly fodder.

Arockiasamy, one of the farmers of Pullampadi who owns a tractor, says that he has started ploughing the fields for raising the fodder for animals. With the failure of monsoon, there has been a scramble for fodder in this area and hence the decision to raise the Co-5 or other fodder.

He said it was high time that the ground was readied for raising the fodder. “Otherwise any thick growth of weeds will involve a huge expenditure on agricultural labour,” he clarified.

According to sources, the entire stretch between Lalgudi and Pullampadi accounts for about 200 acres all under paddy crop. Farmers would be left with no option but to raise the fodder particularly Co-5 and other grass varieties. Sources told The Hindu that there would be a severe scarcity for hay this year as paddy had failed.

About 500 acres was covered under direct sowing of paddy in Vellanur area which had totally withered away due to paucity of irrigation water. Here too, farmers were seen resorting to alternative crop of fodder.

There would be a good demand for fodder and hence, a large number of farmers had started raising the fodder crop now. Moderate showers realised last week had facilitated the farmers to plough the fields.

Sources said that being a risk-free cultivation, farmers had been resorting to raising fodder. “It can be harvested periodically. In case of summer showers, the farmers would be blessed with adequate profit,” the source added.