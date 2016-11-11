Tiruchirapalli

On a musical journey with ‘Strings Attached’

The husband-wife team of violin and veena exponents R. Kumaresh and Jayanthi Kumaresh presented a soulful musical evening in the city on Thursday.

The performance was organised by Bharathidasan Institute of Management as part of, Isai Kaveri, a confluence of Indian classical music.

The musical extravaganza, ‘Strings Attached,’ featured unique conversations between the violin and the veena.

The musicians took the audience through a journey of different perspectives and exciting climax.

Isai Kaveri was conceptualised by Bharathidasan Institute of Management in 2011 to inculcate interest and develop a taste of classical music among students and youth. It is also intended as a tribute to the city.

Earlier editions of Isai Kaveri had featured performances by renowned artists such as Kasim and Babu on nadhaswaram, Rajesh Vaidhya on the veena and a jugalbandhi by Sriram Parasuram and Anuradha Sriram.

