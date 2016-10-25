Official arrested on graft charge

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption sleuths arrested a Personal Assistant to Senior Regional Manager of Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation here on Monday on graft charge.

The officials seized Rs. 7,000 from R. Saravanakumar. The DVAC acted on a complaint preferred by Bharathi, a supervisor of TASMAC shop at Pettavaithalai near Tiruchi.

According to DVAC sources, Saravanakumar had demanded Rs. 7,000 as bribe from Bharathi and another person, Saravanakumar, a salesman of the shop so as to not to make any adverse report against them affter an inspection. The DVAC officials trapped the PA when he allegedly obtained the bribe in his office.