Now, excess baggage assistance counter at Tiruchi airport

India Post has opened this assistance for air travellers

India Post in association with the Airports Authority of India has opened an excess baggage assistance counter at the Tiruchi international airport. Air passengers who cannot carry excess baggage could send the same duly packed through the international speed / express parcel through this counter.

The counter started to function at the new international terminal building from Thursday. India Post has requested air travellers to avail themselves of this facility at the Tiruchi airport which has direct connectivity to select overseas destinations in South Asia, South-East Asia and West Asia.

The counter at the airport was opened by J. T. Venkateshwarlu, Postmaster General (Business Development and Mails), Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Chennai. Tiruchi Airport Director K. Gunasekaran and Director, Postal Services, Central Region, Tiruchi G. Natarajan were present on the occasion, a press release from India Post here said. Tiruchi being one of the fast growing airports in the country catering to passengers of various international flights, it was felt that there was a need to cater to the requirements of passengers who had excess baggage, the release added. International flights areoperated to Colombo, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Dubai and Sharjah every day from Tiruchi.

