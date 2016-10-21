Novel protest staged to repair damaged road

Irked over the bad condition of the Uyyakondan bank road at Tiruverambur on the city’s outskirts, cadres belonging to the Communist Party of India – Marxist, general public and lorry owners staged a novel protest by planting banana saplings on the road.

The protestors resorted to this step after their persistent demand to rectify the damage fell on deaf ears.

The one –kilometre Uyyakondan bank road that leads to Keeranur, Navalpattu, Ordnance Factory, HAPP, Kandhalur, Suriyur and various other villages from Tiruverambur has been badly damaged for the past few months making it extremely difficult for motorists and other vehicle users.

Locals say several town buses, lorries, school vehicles and other vehicles ply on this road to Tiruverambur.

The stretch that passes via Gandhi Nagar and Selvapuram areas had developed potholes at several spots making it extremely difficult for vehicle users. Civic organisations and the CPI-M had organised protests various time but it had been in vain.

A petition signed by thousands of general public was submitted to the district administration in September during the weekly public grievances meeting but the officials concerned did not bother to take remedial measures, said M. Manimaran, a local CPI-M member.

Piqued over the inaction on the part of the officials, a novel protest by lying on mats was planned, said Mr. Manimaran.

However, a senior revenue official spoke to the public on Wednesday following which the initial plan of lying on mats was deferred and the protestors planted banana saplings on the road to vent their ire, said Lenin another CPI-M member.

As an urgent measure the authorities had filled the pot holes with mud, which turned the situation worse due to the overnight rains, said Mr. Manimaran.

The Corporation, Highways Department and Public Works Department were passing the buck on who should repair the road, the locals further said.

Locals said a revenue official had assured to bring the matter to the notice of the Revenue Divisional Officer.