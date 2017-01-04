Novel protest at paddy field

A group of farmers on Tuesday staged a novel protest along with their cattle on a paddy field at Chinnakulam near Anthanallur. They tied black ribbon on horns of bulls.

Puliyur Nagarajan, president, farmers’ wing of Tamil Maanila Congress, presided. Ayilai Sivasurian, district secretary, Tamil Nadu Vyvasayigal Sangam, took part in the protest.

Stating that the paddy and banana raised on hundreds of acres in Anthanallur union had withered due to severe drought, they said that the Tiruchi district had reported rain deficit of about 70 per cent.

It had affected the paddy raised on thousands of acres in the district.

Considering the huge loss suffered by farmers, the government should declare the State as drought hit. It should announce a compensation of Rs.30,000 per acre of paddy and Rs.1 lakh for banana plantation.

Mr. Nagarajan said compensation of Rs.30 lakhs should be given to families of each of farmers, who committed suicide. Similarly, farm labourers should be duly compensated.