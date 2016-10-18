No to sand quarrying

A group of residents of Ariyur-Sengaraiyur in Lalgudi taluk on Monday urged the district administration not to permit any sand quarrying on Coleroon river.
In a petition submitted to the Collector at the weekly public grievances day meeting, A.K.Arunachalam and other residents said the groundwater table in their village had already gone down badly. Situated at the tail-end of the Ayyan Vaical, they were facing difficulty in getting adequate quantum of water for irrigation. Stating that flag posts have been erected on the river bed, indicating the possible opening of a quarry in the river in the village, the residents said that no sand quarrying should be permitted there. If sand quarrying was allowed, farmers of the village would be badly affected, they contended.
