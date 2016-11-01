No breakthrough in girl child missing case

Breakthrough continues to elude investigators probing the case relating to a one-and-a-half-year-old girl child which was reported missing from the Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital premises here early this month.

More than three weeks have passed since special police teams launched the probe to trace the missing child.

However, investigators were yet to obtain concrete information regarding the identity and whereabouts of a trio which took away the child from the government hospital premises despite releasing the video footages of the suspects.

The girl child named Sadhana was reported missing on October 6 after the kid’s mother C. Saranya lodged a complaint with the Government Hospital police station here.

Saranya who was pregnant had come to the Government Hospital along with her girl child for medical examination. Prior to meeting the doctor Saranya was approached by a trio - a woman aged around 35 years, a man aged around 45 years and a 10-year-old boy.

The trio volunteered to take care of the child and advised Saranya to meet the doctor.

After meeting the doctor, Saranya found her child and the trio missing from the hospital premises.

The investigators sifted the video footages generated from the surveillance cameras installed in the hospital premises as well as outside and released the photographs and footages of the suspects’ days later.

Subsequently, the police released another set of photographs with better clarity of the face of the three suspects generated from the surveillance cameras installed at the Tiruchi railway junction. The photographs released the second time showed the suspects with the child at the Tiruchi railway junction on their way to board a train. Based on these footages obtained from the cameras at the railway junction, a couple of police teams went to the delta districts of Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam armed with the photographs of the suspects and the missing child.

Police said the suspects reportedly boarded a train proceeding towards Thanjavur side from Tiruchi. The teams had shown the footages and photographs to many at Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam in a bid to establish the identity and whereabouts of the suspects.

A senior police officer said despite these efforts the teams could not get hold of accurate information regarding the identity of the suspects and their whereabouts till now posing a challenge in tracing the missing child.

As part of their sustained efforts to achieve a breakthrough, the special teams had stuck the photographs of the missing child and the suspects at bus stands and other prominent locations in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts. This was done to obtain information from the public regarding the whereabouts of the suspects.

Although the teams received some information regarding the suspects, they eventually turned out be inaccurate, an officer said admitting that they were yet to obtain tangible inputs.