New technique weaves more profit for sericulturists

An improvised technique introduced by the Department of Sericulture has started paying dividends, with farmers earning profits. Farmers earn an assured profit of around Rs. 30,000 every month right from the initial period.

In course of time, as the mulberry crop — the main feed for the silk worms — develops, the profit is likely to triple.

The new method involves infection-free growth of eggs under hygienic environment and it simplifies the process of feeding the cocoons.

Earlier, the farmers could not get adequate returns from sericulture farming because of contamination. Farmers of Samuthiram village near Manapparai, had earlier adopted the conventional method of rearing silk worms in trays which was not hygienic. Further, the old technique was labour -intensive, as mulberry had to be fed leaf by leaf.

Under the Tamil Nadu Sericulture Development Programme, shoot rearing technique has been facilitating the farmers to ensure hygienic and fast growth of silk worms. The rearing shed is well protected from pollution, infection and contamination.

Collector inspects

K. S. Palanisamy, District Collector, inspected one of the units set up by V. Ganesh in the village. He said that mulberry cultivation had been taken on an extent of 260 acres this year in the district.

The subsidy-based programme has been a catalyst in increasing the area under sericulture.

Every farmer was sanctioned a subsidy of Rs. 1.53 lakh for raising mulberry, setting up hygienic beds and shed. The price per kg of cocoons stood at Rs. 450 was lucrative, he added.

N. Malliga, Regional Deputy Director of Sericulture Department was among those who accompanied the Collector.