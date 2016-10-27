Tiruchirapalli

New second railway line inspected

Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) Sudharsan Nayak on Wednesday inspected the newly laid second railway line between Villupuram and Tiruvennainallur falling under the Tiruchi Railway Division’s jurisdiction.

The second line has been laid as part of the Villupuram – Dindigul doubling project being executed by the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL).

Accompanied by top RVNL and Tiruchi Railway Division officials Mr. Nayak commenced the inspection from Villupuram on a motor trolley.

Mr. Nayak, who is the Commissioner of Railway Safety, South Eastern Circle, Kolkata, is looking after Southern Circle, Bengaluru. Railway sources said the detailed inspection on motor trolley in the 16-km stretch lasted over four hours.

Thereafter, the Commissioner of Railway Safety conducted a high speed trial run between Tiruvennainallur and Villupuram travelling on board a special train in the evening.

