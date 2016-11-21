New roundabout takes shape amidst dissent

Though civic activists continued to insist on reducing the size of the new traffic roundabout at the MGR Statue junction, the Tiruchi City Corporation (TCC) has completed all the pending works roundabout.

The roundabout was formed to create a direct link between Anna Nagar Link Road and Lawsons Road. Though the authorities began the work in January after demolishing a portion of the median on Bharathidasan Road, they chose to slow down the work due to public outcry over forming big roundabout. The civic activists were of the view that there was no need for a big roundabout in the busy area.

They are still persisting on reducing the size of the roundabout or installing traffic signal by modifying the roundabout. Some activists say that the MGR statue can be slightly relocated so as to ensure free flow of vehicles from all four roads.

However, the Corporation has gone ahead with the original proposal and completed all works. Besides colouring the roundabout walls, it has installed water sprinklers for growing grass in order to provide a green cover to the roundabout.

Claiming that the new roundabout was intended to self-regulate the flow of vehicles, an official of the Corporation said that the roundabout was designed as per expert opinion from the Highways Department. “If it was a small roundabout, it would no way help in self regulation of vehicles,” he added.

While agreeing that the new arrangement could not achieve a direct link between the Anna Nagar Link Road and Lawsons Road, the official said that an expert opinion would be sought to solve the issue. Similarly, the Corporation has asked a private land owner to provide a piece of land to expand the road in order to ensure smooth flow of vehicles from Bharathidasan road to Lawsons Road.