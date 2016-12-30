New norms for travel agencies

The police have asked travel agencies here to obtain no-objection certificate (NOC) from the jurisdictional police station before placing advertisements in print or visual media for recruitment of people for overseas employment. They should mention the NOC number in the advertisement.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) A. Mayilvaganan, presided over a meeting held here on Tuesday. Owners of 61 travel agencies took part in the meeting.

He asked them to get permission from the Protector of Emigrants (POE) even if the agency was a branch office. They should mention the name of the POE and related information in the name board put up in front of their firms. The agencies which were arranging for passenger tickets should not involve themselves in recruiting people for overseas employment. The agencies should attach POE’s permission letter while seeking a NOC.

Because, there have been instances wherein people sent abroad for work end up getting low wages and could not return to the country. The police would initiate action as per law against agencies which violated these guidelines, he said appealing to the public to check genuineness of the agencies before applying for overseas job.

Intelligence Bureau, Assistant Director, Tiruchi, S. Mathiyalagan spoke.