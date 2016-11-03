New facility to air civic grievances

City residents who wish to bring grievances to the notice of authorities can henceforth lodge the complaints through WhatsApp.

The corporation on Wednesday announced the launch of a new facility under which residents can send their complaints through the WhatsApp number: 8300113000. Photographs pertaining to the grievances can also be sent.

Special Officer and Corporation Commissioner N.Ravichandran launched the facility here on Wednesday. Complaints sent through the number would be monitored by a senior nodal officer and forwarded to the officials concerned at the field level, he said.

Though no specific time frame has been fixed to redress the grievance received through the facility as of now, he said that action would be taken on genuine complaints immediately. “We will definitely ensure follow up action,” he said urging city residents to make use of the facility.

The civic body has planned to strengthen its grievance redressal mechanism further by opening a call centre soon. A toll-free number would be provided and all complaints received would be computerised and forwarded to officials concerned for action. Specific time-limits would be fixed for field level staff and if action was not taken the complaints would automatically be escalated to the next level. “We are in talks with an agency for setting up the call centre,” Mr.Ravichandran said.

He indicated that the corporation would adopt a common web-based software of the Department of Municipal Administration under which city residents would be able to pay their tax dues online. Currently, tax collection is done through the corporation’s computerised service centres.