Need to re-lay road leading to Sri Adhi Mariamman temple

Devotees visiting the Sri Adhi Mariamman Temple have urged the authorities to take steps to repair the road to the temple, which is about a couple of kilometres away from the Samayapuram Sri Mariamman Temple.

Many devotees visiting Sri Samayapuram make it a point to visit the Sri Adhi Mariamman temple too. Many of those who undertake padayatra also visit the Adhi Mariamman Temple

“But, the poor condition of the road poses hardship to the devotees. Some even fall down as they lose balance walking on the gravel,” says S. Krishnan of Kamatchi Amman Kovil street. He said that the road should be completely repaired and re-laid.

Interestingly, Sri Adhi Mariamman temple is well connected by city buses from different parts of district. For instance, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation operates city buses from the Chathiram bus stand to Omandhur, Siruganur, Peruvalappur and other areas. “The operation of a number of buses all through the day which has further weakened the rural road,” says R. Venkatesan of Samayapuram.

Works on renovation of Sri Samayapuram Sri Mariamman temple and Sri Adhi Mariamman temple have only increased in the strength of devotees visiting the Adhi Samayapuram area in the recent months. “A number of cars and taxis can be seen at a given time in front of Sri Adhi Mariamman temple,” says K. Vasanthy, a retired teacher.

Officials said that steps would be taken for renovating the road will be taken up soon.