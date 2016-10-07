Murder case accused back in jail after police custody

After interrogating him, the Tiruverumbur police produced accused T. Sappani, who has confessed to have committed a series of killings, before a judicial magistrate court here on Thursday.

The accused Sappani was remanded in judicial custody and lodged in the Central Prison here. The Judicial Magistrate Court – VI had recently granted police custody of Sappani for three more days as sought by the Tiruverumbur police to question him further in connection with the serial killings.

The three-day custody period ended on Thursday evening following which the police produced Sappani before the court which remanded him in judicial custody, police sources said.

Sappani, who was detained for questioning in connection with the murder of car driver Thangadurai near Tiruverumbur last month stunned the investigators by confessing that he had committed seven more murders, including his father Thekkan, between 2010 and 2016.

Based on his confessions, the police exhumed skeletal remains of five persons in and around Krishnasamudram village near here recently. However, the bodies of two more victims could not be traced.

Though combing operation and searches were conducted at the spots as confessed by Sappani, the skeletal remains of two more persons could not be found, said the sources. All the eight killings were carried out in Tiruverumbur police station limits.

Sappani, who has confessed to have committed a series of killings, was remanded in judicial custody