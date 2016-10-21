Move to upgrade school for hearing impaired

Though Tiruchi is known for its educational institutions, it is yet to a get a higher secondary school for the hearing impaired either in government or government aided category. However, the District Differently Abled Welfare Office has contemplated a plan to upgrade the Dolours’ High School for Deaf, a government aided institute, to higher secondary level.

N. Swaminathan, District Differently Abled Welfare Officer, has sought a proposal from the school management so as to forward it to the State government for upgrading the school.

The school, which was started on January 6, 1969, is the first school for the hearing impaired in the district. It was upgraded to a high school in 1995. Since then, 246 students have passed out after completing Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC).

Many times it has produced centum results in SSLC examinations. The school, which caters to the need of hearing impaired students of Tiruchi and neighbouring places, has now 93 students. Of them, 80 are hostellers.

Besides taking care of the salary aspects of the teachers, government distributes “behind hearing aid” and “pocket model hearing aid” to the students every year.

“I agree the need for starting a higher secondary school for the hearing impaired in the district. I have asked the Dolours’ school management to send a proposal to upgrade it,” Mr. Swaminathan said.

He added that the Class-IX students of the school were being given basic computer training (DTP) too.

While recollecting the support of the government in running the school, Rev. Sr. Silvia, Head Mistress, said that the management was inclined to apply for upgradation.

Mr. Swaminathan said the hearing level of the students was being assessed with digital audiometer.

Based on the assessment, customised teaching system was being followed for students from Standard I to 10. It had facilitated the teachers to follow an efficient teaching method.

Sr. Silvia said various teaching methods, including auditory training, audio speech lab and loop induction system were used to make the students to understand the lessons well.

