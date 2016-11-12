Most ATMs remain shut in city

With a majority of the Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) of private and public sector banks remaining closed in Tiruchi and neighbouring districts on Friday, a large number of people continued to throng the banks to exchange the old high value denomination currencies of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 for the second consecutive day.

Despite the announcements that ATMs would open on Friday, most of ATMs in the city and Tiruchi district remained shut. Bank officials, both private and public sector, gave out varying reasons for the ATMs remaining shut.

While some attributed it to “server and network problem,” officials in other banks said cash was yet to be loaded on to the ATMs or the machines were yet to be recalibrated. Officials of most banks said that the ATMs would start functioning late on Friday night or by Saturday morning.

Huge crowds were seen at some of the ATMs which were open such as the State Bank of India’s main branch in the city early in the morning. Many waited for over an hour to draw the allowed limit of Rs.2,000.

Harried customers said that they could have been spared the trouble if only the government had made suitable arrangements to make the process simpler and quicker.

Some were relieved that they finally managed to get their hands on to some much needed cash. “I had run out of cash totally and could not exchange the Rs.500 denomination notes. We could not possibly ask for loans from neighbours or friends as everybody was facing the same problem,” said Chandrasekaran, a resident of Mannarpuram after withdrawing the cash from the SBI ATM. He had to wait for about an hour to withdraw the cash.

Travellers affected

Travellers were the worst affected as they ran out of cash. Vijayaraghavan of Chennai, who was on a business visit to the city, said he rushed into the ATM near the bus stand skipping his breakfast as he was left with no cash.

“The first thing on my mind was to get cash and I walked straight in to the ATM without even going for breakfast. I have to settle the hotel bills. Thank god, I was finally able to withdraw some cash,” he said.

Meanwhile, a large number of people also thronged the Head Post Office in the city where arrangements had been made to exchange the old high value denomination notes. It came as relief for senior citizens and women as they were allowed in a separate queue at the head post office.

Many bank employees also complained of heavy workload as they could leave the banks only late in the night on Thursday after tallying the accounts. Many said they could leave only as late as 1 a.m.

Most business establishments, including petty shops, reported dull business owing to shortage of smaller denomination notes. “We are running short of small denomination notes as people are not willing to spend unncessarily. Business has been very dull over the past three days,” said Saravanan, who runs a petty shop near the bus stand in the city.