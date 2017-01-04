Mosquito menace torments residents

Mosquito menace is turning severe in residential colonies close to the Uyyakondan canal in the city.

The problem has turned acute in areas such as Alwarthoppu, Pudu Mariamman Temple, Chinnasamy Nagar, SBI Officers Colony and a few pockets of Anna Nagar, Cantonment and Bheema Nagar. Residents of various areas of Palakarai have also been bearing the brunt of mosquito menace.

The issue had assumed alarming proportions about six months ago when the Public Works Department created a barrier to stop the flow in the Uyyakondan near Palakkarai to take up rehabilitation work in its lower stream in the city limit. The stagnant water in the canal had turned a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Though the corporation had taken several steps to control the menace, residents heaved a sigh of relief only when the canal was opened for irrigation in September.

The problem has surfaced again as there is hardly any flow of water in the canal. But it still has stagnant water and sewage. Sewage is being let out into the canal from various residential colonies. Residents say that the menace has reached unbearable level over the past one week. They have been spending sleepless nights due to unprecedented increase in mosquito population.

“Mosquito menace is severe during day time too. We are unable to keep them out even with mosquito repellents and nets on doors and windows,” says K. Baskaran of Chinnasamy Nagar.

Balathandayuthapani, another resident, said anti-mosquito fogging does not help check the problem. The problem could be effectively addressed only if the corporation took steps to completely remove the stagnant water and prevent sewage flow into the canal.