Some parts of the district received moderate showers on Sunday night, following the onset of the North East monsoon, raising a flicker of hope among farmers desperate to get adequate water for the samba paddy crop.

Samba paddy cultivation has been rather sluggish this season in the canal irrigated areas of the district as farmers have been unsure of getting adequate water for irrigation in view of the dwindling storage at the Mettur dam.

According to sources in the Agriculture Department, samba paddy has been raised on about 11,700 acres in the delta areas of the district so far. This apart, paddy has been raised under direct sowing method in about 1,350 acres. Currently, nurseries have been raised on about 1,850 acres.

However, farmers complain that adequate water has not been released in many canals of the district and it is unlikely that the normal samba area of about 86,000 acres would be covered in the district this year.

Farmers have been persistently complaining over the lack of adequate flow in the canals and the issue was highlighted at the farmers grievances meeting last week too. Although Public Works Department had assured that water would be released depending on requirement, farmers say that there is no adequate supply in the canals.

“There is no adequate flow in Ayyan, Peruvalai,Panguni and other canals. As the canals had been dry for long, the absorption rate is very high and there is no adequate flow in the canals,” said N.Veerasakeran, coordinator, Ayyan Vaical Pasanatharar Sangam. The rain would help those who had transplanted their crop already. If sustained over the next few days, it would help recharge ground water table, he said.

Farmers say that only those with water in borewells are going in for samba cultivation confidently and others were hesitant to take up cultivation.

On Sunday, Kovilpatti recorded the maximum rainfall of 45.20 mm. Pullampadi and Lalgudi, forming part of the canal irrigated areas in the district, received with 37.80 mm and 30.50 mm of rainfall during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Monday. This brought some consolation to farmers who however said that they would require more rain. The rain would be beneficial for only those who had already transplanted the crop, they said.

The chief amount of rainfall recorded in other parts of the district during the same period was (in mm): Tiruchi Town 40.40, Nandhiyar Head 25.60, Navalur Kuttapattu 9.60 and Manapparai 7.20.

Meanwhile, several parts of Ariyalur district received heavy rain on Monday.