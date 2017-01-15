Tiruchirapalli

Missing girl found murdered

ARIYALUR: A 17-year-old girl was found murdered in a well at Keela Maligai near here on Sunday.

According to source, the girl from Sirugadambur had gone missing since December 30. Her body was found in a well owned by Anbazhagan.

Acting on a complaint, the Ariyalur police on Sunday arrested R. Manikandan (26) of Keela Maligai, a former Hindu Munnani functionary of Senthurai, on the charge of murdering her. A case was also filed against three of his accomplices.

Meanwhile, members of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and Nandini’s relatives staged a road roko on Taluk office road, demanding the arrest of the “real” accused. They also refused to accept the body, which was kept at Government Hospital in Ariyalur after post-mortem.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 14, 2020 7:39:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/Missing-girl-found-murdered/article17041259.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY