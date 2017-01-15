Missing girl found murdered

ARIYALUR: A 17-year-old girl was found murdered in a well at Keela Maligai near here on Sunday.
According to source, the girl from Sirugadambur had gone missing since December 30. Her body was found in a well owned by Anbazhagan.
Acting on a complaint, the Ariyalur police on Sunday arrested R. Manikandan (26) of Keela Maligai, a former Hindu Munnani functionary of Senthurai, on the charge of murdering her. A case was also filed against three of his accomplices.
Meanwhile, members of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and Nandini’s relatives staged a road roko on Taluk office road, demanding the arrest of the “real” accused. They also refused to accept the body, which was kept at Government Hospital in Ariyalur after post-mortem.
