Tiruchirapalli

Minor bridge caves in at Bikshandarkovil

ALAS: The minor bridge at Bikshandarkovil which collapsed on Wednesday.— Photo: M. Srinath

ALAS: The minor bridge at Bikshandarkovil which collapsed on Wednesday.— Photo: M. Srinath  

A minor bridge across the Ayyan Vaikkal at Bikshandarkovil caved in fully following release of water in the canal on Tuesday.

According to local residents, the bridge with three spans, had turned weak about five years ago. It formed a vital link for residents of a cluster of colonies at Bikshandarkovil to reach the Coleroon area.

The problem got aggravated on Tuesday night when one of the spans completely caved in and got shifted from its original position by about three feet.



P. Raman, one of the residents of Pazhaniappa Nagar, said that though several petitions had been submitted to the authorities, no action has been taken.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 20, 2020 6:35:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/Minor-bridge-caves-in-at-Bikshandarkovil/article16076640.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY