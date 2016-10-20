Minor bridge caves in at Bikshandarkovil

A minor bridge across the Ayyan Vaikkal at Bikshandarkovil caved in fully following release of water in the canal on Tuesday.

According to local residents, the bridge with three spans, had turned weak about five years ago. It formed a vital link for residents of a cluster of colonies at Bikshandarkovil to reach the Coleroon area.

The problem got aggravated on Tuesday night when one of the spans completely caved in and got shifted from its original position by about three feet.

P. Raman, one of the residents of Pazhaniappa Nagar, said that though several petitions had been submitted to the authorities, no action has been taken.