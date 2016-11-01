Manpower augmented in police stations

Manpower strength in important police stations in Tiruchi district has been augmented for effective policing to curb crimes.

The enhancement of strength has been done by drawing personnel from the District Armed Reserve who had joined the unit recently and posted to different police stations in the district.

Around 220 personnel from the Armed Reserve have been posted to different police stations to enhance strength in order to curb offences, Superintendent of Police T. Senthil Kumar said. Around 15 police personnel have been posted to Tiruverumbur station and 10 to Kollidam police stations.

Extra strength had also been provided to Samayapuram, Jeeyapuram, Manapparai and Musiri police stations, the SP told reporters here on Friday. In addition to this, a striking force team has also been deployed in every sub division – Jeeyapuram, Lalgudi, Musiri, Manapparai and Tiruverumbur- to act swiftly in case of any emergency Awareness was being created on installation of closed circuit television unit, the SP said adding that residents of Vin Nagar and Koothur areas on the city’s outskirts had voluntarily installed surveillance cameras in their respective residential localities in a bid to curb offences.

The Kollidam Tollgate area – a busy junction from where roads to different places branch off besides being an entry point to Tiruchi City - would be brought under surveillance cameras coverage soon. A slew of cameras were proposed to be installed through sponsors at that spot, he further said.

Specials police teams had been formed in every police sub division falling within the Tiruchi Rural limits to check unauthorised possession of crackers in shops in view of the Deepavali festival. The police have in their possession a list containing the names of licence holders for selling crackers in the district.

Five persons were arrested for stocking crackers meant for sale without obtaining licence and for possession of such materials unauthorisedly, the SP said. Meanwhile, a police press release here said a total number of 223 crime cases were booked till September from the beginning of this year.

Seventy percent of such cases were detected and accused arrested in the respective cases.

Stolen property weighing nearly 200 sovereigns of gold valued at Rs. 81.40 lakh were recovered. Fourteen criminals who were involved in various offences and in prohibition –related cases were detained under the Goondas Act till now this year.