Man detained in airport

A man from Chennai, against whom a lookout circular had been issued, was detained at Tiruchi international airport in the late hours of Sunday.

R. Ravi (48), a resident of Sozhinganallur in Chennai, arrived from Singapore by a Tiger Airways flight on Sunday night. Immigration authorities, while verifying his passport in the system, found that a lookout circular had been issued against him by the Chennai City Police. So they detained Ravi, an accused in a murder case reported in Neelangarai police station limits in Chennai in 2011.

Information on his detention was conveyed to the Chennai City Police. In the meantime, he was handed over to the Airport Police station here. A police team from Chennai came to Tiruchi and took Ravi with them on Monday.