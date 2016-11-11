Tiruchirapalli

Malattar canal turns into a dumpyard for garbage

The Malattar canal in the heart of Lalgudi town has turned into a dumping yard for garbage. The problem has aggravated due to the non-release of water through the canal this season.

Local residents said that urgent action should be taken to clear the Malattar of plastic wastes and bottles which pose a serious health hazard to the residents. As the canal forms the boundary for a row of houses, the dumping of garbage in the canal was on the rise.

Puyalagan, a resident, said that urgent steps should be taken for a total renovation of the canal. Mosquito menace was a major problem as the canal had been converted into a drainage, he said.

Foul smell emanated and posed a serious health hazard to the residents.

