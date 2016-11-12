Makkal Adhikaram flays demonetisation

Condemning the demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs.1,000 currency notes, members of the Makkal Adhigaram, expressed their opposition to the Central government’s decision by staging a protest here on Friday. A total number of 31 members of the outfit were arrested after they attempted to stage a demonstration in the busy Gandhi Market area in the morning hours.

The outfit members assembled at the spot and condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party government for demonetising Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes. They raised slogans against the Centre.

The protesting members were immediately arrested by the police deployed at the spot, police sources said.