Lifer escape: Jail Warder suspended

Even as a team is on the lookout for a lifer who escaped from the Tiruchi Central Prison a few days ago, the jail authorities have initiated action against a prison official in the wake of the escape of the convict.

Grade II Jail Warder Ramkumar has been placed under suspension following the escape of life convict S. Chandran on October 21. A native of Sivaganga district, 46-year-old Chandran was convicted and sentenced to undergo life imprisonment in a murder case and was behind bars since November 2004.

Chandran, along with a group of convicts, was engaged in cleaning the parade ground on the Central Prison complex in the morning hours of October 21 under the supervision of a jail warder.

Police sources said he escaped later. It came to light in the evening when the jail warder made a count of prisoners.Based On a complaint from a jail official, K.K. Nagar police registered a case.