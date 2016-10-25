Lifer escape: Jail Warder suspended

Even as a team is on the lookout for a lifer who escaped from the Tiruchi Central Prison a few days ago, the jail authorities have initiated action against a prison official in the wake of the escape of the convict.
Grade II Jail Warder Ramkumar has been placed under suspension following the escape of life convict S. Chandran on October 21. A native of Sivaganga district, 46-year-old Chandran was convicted and sentenced to undergo life imprisonment in a murder case and was behind bars since November 2004.
Chandran, along with a group of convicts, was engaged in cleaning the parade ground on the Central Prison complex in the morning hours of October 21 under the supervision of a jail warder.
Police sources said he escaped later. It came to light in the evening when the jail warder made a count of prisoners.Based On a complaint from a jail official, K.K. Nagar police registered a case.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor