Archmat 2016, a biennial art and architectural product exhibition of the Tiruchi Centre of the Indian Institute of Architects, opened here on Friday showcasing the latest trends in architecture and construction industry.

The exhibition at Kalaignar Arivalayam in the city brings about a confluence of manufacturers of various building materials and products along with traditional artisans and architecture students to offer insights on the latest in the industry for those looking build their houses.

The event showcases a wide range of building materials right from tiles and marbles, furniture, wood products, paints, designer bath fittings, modular kitchens, toughened glass, electrical products, security systems, paints and surface finishes, corrosion control agents, architectural cornices and mouldings. Stalls featuring Arumbavur wood carvings, Thanjavur paintings, murals and other decorative products are also on display. Artists and artisans also provide live demonstration of Batik painting and terracotta products.

Architecture students from various institutions in and around Tiruchi have also set up stalls displaying their works, including building designs, urban development plans and documentation and art pieces.

The exhibition, featuring 80 stalls in all, was declared open by S.Senthil Kumar, Chairman, Indian Institute of Architects, Tamil Nadu Chapter, in the presence of senior architects from the city on Friday.

The expo will be open from 10 a.m to 8 p.m on Sunday.