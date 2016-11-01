Jet Airways plans new service in Tiruchi-Abu Dhabi sector

Tiruchi is poised to have direct flight connectivity to yet another West Asian destination which is expected to further perk up overseas passenger and international freight movements.

The daily flight service in the early morning hours in the Tiruchi – Abu Dhabi sector would commence from February 2, airline and airport sources here said.

The Jet Airways on its website recently announced its plans for further boosting its connectivity to the United Arab Emirates from India. As part of this initiative, the airline would introduce a daily flight service from Tiruchi to Abu Dhabi to capitalise on the strong traffic flow between southern India and the Gulf and beyond, the website further said.

The travel industry in Tiruchi has publicised the introduction of the new service to Abu Dhabi along with the flight’s departure timing from here. Sources here said as per the proposed plan, the Jet Airways flight would leave for Abu Dhabi at 4.10 a.m. after landing here at 3.10 a.m.

Online bookings for the proposed new service are said to have begun, the sources further said.

Abu Dhabi would become the third major West Asian destination to be directly connected to Tiruchi after Dubai and Sharjah once the new service was launched.

The State-owned Air India Express presently operates daily flight services to Dubai and Sharjah from Tiruchi.

Although Air India operated a direct flight to Abu Dhabi from Tiruchi a few years ago, it was withdrawn in 2012.

This prompted the Tiruchi airport authorities to write to the airline a few months ago to operate flight services to certain key West Asian destinations from here.

There has been heavy demand from the travel industry and passengers for operation of direct flights to more West Asian destinations from here given the considerable work force from Tiruchi and other districts in the central region employed in various countries in West Asia.

Given the heavy demand, sources strongly feel that the proposed new service to Abu Dhabi would have a good patronage. Any new flight service to the Gulf sector from Tiruchi is sure to ply with full occupancy given the demand. The proposed introduction of the new service by the Jet Airways would further enhance overseas passengers’ movement besides boosting cargo throughput from Tiruchi, airport officials said.

Direct service to Abu Dhabi would also enable onward connectivity to various other overseas destinations from there, said another official.

Jet Airways right now operates domestic services in the Chennai - Tiruchi – Chennai sector. Tiruchi also has direct connectivity to Colombo, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur with Sri Lankan Airlines, Tiger Airways, Air Asia and Malindo Air operating flights to these destinations.