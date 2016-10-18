Tiruchirapalli

Irked residents demand amenities

Up in arms:Aam Aadmi Party members staging a protest at the Tiruchi Collectorate on Monday.— Photo: B.Velankanni Raj

A group of residents belonging to Inam Kulathur and members of the Aam Admi Party staged a demonstration near the Collector’s office in the city on Monday demanding various amenities at Inam Kulathur in the outskirts of the city.

Prominent among their demands were relocation of the Indian Oil Corporation’s LPG bottling plant, which they alleged was situated on catchment area of the Inam Kulathur big tank.

They also condemned the dumping of solid waste on the tank by the local panchayat. This, they said, was affecting the water body and also posed a health hazard. Although the government is said to have allocated funds for raising and strengthening the bund of the tank, the work has not been executed, they alleged.

Claiming that sanitation was poor in the locality, the agitators demanded steps to clean the drains and adequate anti-mosquito fogging. Speed breakers should be installed at Kadaiveedhi, Othakadai and the school zone in the locality. A full time gynaecologist should be posted at the Primary Health Centre, they demanded.

The agitators, who were led by Jahir Hussain, later presented a petition to the district authorities during the public grievances day meeting.

